McKennasSquad expanding Beauty Bar initiative to Grand Rapids

(8/13/2019) - Three years ago, McKenna Schummer of Grand Blanc was diagnosed with cancer and she later died at 11 years old.

Since then, her family has turned her love of makeup and beauty into an initiative benefiting other juvenile cancer patients. They've donated Beauty Bar boxes to hospitals in Flint and metro-Detroit.

The Schummer family announced on Tuesday that the most recent #McKennasSquad batch is headed to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Each box includes things like makeup and books. McKenna's family says they hope these boxes help kids find their courage, strength and beauty.