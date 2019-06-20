McKennassquad marks somber anniversary by spreading joy to others

(6/20/2019) - "She would be looking at all this makeup; and I know, she would just be in her ultimate glory watching this right now," Mom Melissa Schummer said.

Her daughter McKenna's family, friends, their families and even strangers are working together to create 500 more Beauty Bar Boxes.

Schummer said the kits contain a number of items including a book, as well as different types of makeup -- Mckenna's favorite.

"So these are going to Hurley, they're going to Children's in Troy, as well as Children's in Detroit, at the clinic - at the oncology clinic where Kenna was," she explained.

Three years ago today, McKenna was diagnosed with bone cancer. She fought hard for two years before passing away in March 2018.

"I think how happy she was. She always made me happy, she always wanted to do my makeup; and it was just so awesome," longtime friend Kendall Gates said.

Gates explained it was no surprise that right before she passed, McKenna helped her Mom design a Beauty Bar for her fellow patients at the Detroit Children's Hospital. It opened exactly one year ago.

"I have to do a celebration on the most horrific days of my life; and, that's how we are trying to be therapeutic," Schummer said. "And just again, I am loving the community that just kind of surrounds me and I need that, it comforts me."

As they help share McKenna's strength and courage to others fighting similar health battles.

"Kids that are in outpatient, kids going through treatment, kids coming to an ER," she said. "We have thoughts of taking them to other organizations, like some day camps for kids with disabilities."

And soon, Schummer said, they're hoping to expand to Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

"I have no idea what it's going to look like, but it just keeps happening in such a positive way," she added.

