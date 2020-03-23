McLaren Bay Region accepting donations of personal protective equipment

(3/23/2020) - McLaren Bay Region is accepting donations of new and unused personal protective equipment for staff caring for patients with COVID-19.

Hospital officials say they have adequate supplies now, but they are seeking donations to care for future patients if the need arises.

The hospital will accept the following new and unused items:

-- Disposable face masks.

-- Homemade face masks.

-- N95 respirators.

-- Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles.

-- Disposable gloves, especially non-latex.

-- Disposable surgical caps.

-- Bleach or antimicrobial wipes.

-- Hand sanitizer.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the hospital's Marketing Building at 503 Mulholland St. in Bay City. The McLaren Bay Region Foundation is accepting monetary donations for supplies.