McLaren Flint hospital restricts visitors due to flu activity

(1/6/2020) - McLaren Flint hospital is planning to restrict visitors due to flu and respiratory infections in the area.

The restrictions begin Tuesday and will continue until further notice. Hospital officials say the restrictions are designed to limit the spread of flu to patients.

McLaren Flint won't allow any visitors under age 12. Anyone suffering from fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion or stomach virus symptoms also should not visit patients in the hospital

Any patients or visitors to outpatient clinics and treatment centers with any of those symptoms is asked to wear a mask. They can find masks at hygiene areas in each facility's lobby.

All visitors also should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after their time at the hospital.