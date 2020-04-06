McLaren Flint intensive care unit nurse dies of coronavirus complications

(4/6/2020) - McLaren Flint has confirmed a registered nurse from the intensive care unit died over the weekend due to complications related to coronavirus.

Hospital officials sent their deepest sympathies to Patrick Cain's family, friends and immediate coworkers during this incredibly difficult time.

"Frontline health care workers here in Genesee County and around the world are courageously battling coronavirus and helping many to recover," said McLaren Flint President and CEO Chad Grant. "Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of caregivers everywhere, some patients will succumb to the virus throughout this pandemic."

The hospital is providing behavioral health care and counseling to Cain's coworkers.

"The loss of one of our own heroes is a tragic reminder of just how widespread the virus we are fighting has become," Grant said. "Please continue to support and care for each other during these trying times."