McLaren Flint offers free pelvic floor health seminar for women

(10/19/19) - McLaren Flint is hosting a free seminar for women experiencing urinary problems, bowel issues or pain and pressure in the pelvic floor.

You can learn more about these health solutions and questions you should be asking your doctor on Tuesday, October 22.

Physical therapist Lisa Priestap stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday morning to share more about these issues that many women and men face.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. at the Hospitality House located on G-3170 Beecher Road. The program runs until 7 p.m.

You can learn more by visiting this website or calling 810-342-1550.

