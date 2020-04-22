McLaren Health Care workers in Mid-Michigan getting free Little Caesar's pizza

(4/22/2020) - Workers at McLaren Health Care facilities across Michigan get to dine on free Little Caesar's pizza on Wednesday.

The Detroit Tigers and Little Caesar's are donating pizzas to all McLaren hospitals in the state. The effort is part of a goal to donate 1 million pizzas to health care workers and first responders this spring.

Mid-Michigan health care workers being fed Wednesday include:

-- McLaren Bay Region in Bay City.

-- McLaren Caro Region.

-- McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant.

-- McLaren Flint.

-- McLaren Lapeer Region.

-- McLaren Thumb Region in Bad Axe.

“We are very appreciative that two such outstanding Michigan icons as the Detroit Tigers and Little Caesars recognize the commitment and courage of our healthcare workers in rising up to this challenge,” said McLaren Health Care President and CEO Phil Incarnati.

Little Caesar's hopes to feed 4 million health care workers and first responders. Customers are invited to join the #PieItForward effort by making a free pizza donation on the company's mobile app.

"Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes," said Little Caesar's President and CEO Dave Scrivano. "As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how -- by delivering a wholesome meal."