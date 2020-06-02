McLaren doctor concerned about spreading coronavirus at George Floyd protests

(6/2/2020) - Big crowds protesting the death of George Floyd could mean a spike in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, according to an infectious disease doctor who explained the risks.

A group peacefully protests the death of George Floyd in a downtown Flint intersection. (photo courtesy of Liam Floyd)

Dr. Dennis Cunningham, the infectious disease medical director at McLaren Flint Hospital, said images showing thousands of people marching in the streets of cities all across the country are raising alarms with the medical community.

"Being outside, it's safer than having a large group inside," he said. "But anytime you have a group that large, it's very easy to spread infections."

While people all across the globe are trying to get their voices heard to spread love not hate, bringing so many together may also help spread coronavirus.

"This could wind up causing pockets of second waves in various communities, as protesters either return to their homes in the area or other areas," Cunningham said.

Some protestors could be seen wearing masks, but most did not have the N95 respirators that are more effective than common surgical masks. Many doctors believe coronavirus can infect others through the air, so the risk increases when people sing or yell.

"People shouldn't assume the mask protects me," Cunningham said. "Remember, this can be spread by contact with mucus membranes, if someone's coughing, sneezing. It gets in the eye. That's another route you can become infected."

He added that goggles worn with a mask add more protection to help minimize the risk of getting sick.