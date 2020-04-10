McLaren employee remembered as jovial person, dedicated worker

(04/10/20) - Family, friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of McLaren Flint Hospital employee Roger Liddell.

Colleagues of his say he was a long-time employee of the hospital and worked in ICU/CCU supply chain management.

"If you have a bad day he's the one that's going to make you smile, laugh," said Jerry Melendez.

Melendez worked in the same department with Liddell for five years, and says they bonded over their love of the Chicago Bears.

"I could go into a stock room and I would start crying because it's hard," Melendez said.

Melendez was one of several people who took to the corner of Beecher Road and Ballenger Highway to hold up signs and pictures of support facing McLaren Flint. AFSCME Local 2650 also showed its support during the demonstration.

"This is tough. He was one of those heroes that's working in the hospital," said Henry Brown, Liddell's nephew.

Brown talked with ABC12 from his home in the Mississippi Delta. He named several reasons why his uncle will be greatly missed.

"He was very personable, loving, kind. He would brag about being the best cook in the family," Brown said with a laugh. "I would say his smile and his laugh. That's what I'm going to miss about Roger."

Brown said Liddell served in the U.S. Marine Corps and inspired him to serve in the Army. Liddell was a deacon at his church, the youngest of nine children, a father, grandfather -- and a loving husband.

"She's actually fighting this stuff also and I think she had a little bug a little bit. So she is actually self quarantined right now," Brown said.

So what will get Melendez through work from now on, without the laugh or smile of his dear friend?

"Memories, memories," he said. "That's what gives life. People showing love and support. This is how we're going to get by."

McLaren released the following statement Friday:

It is with profound sadness that the McLaren Flint family mourns the loss of an employee due to complications of the coronavirus. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the employee’s family,

friends and co-workers. Members of the hospital’s behavioral health team are rounding to support staff coping with this heartbreaking loss.

The president of the McLaren Flint Registered Nurses union also commented about the current state of affairs inside the hospital:

Our Nurses and staff are going through a heartbreaking tragic time right now. They are entering a war zone on a daily basis not knowing if going to work today will cost them their life or jeopardize their family members lives.

They are scared, overwhelmed and by the end of the day emotionally and physically exhausted. Our brave Nurses continue to come in everyday to help others in this battle against COVID-19.

I’m very proud of all the employees at McLaren Flint who continue to fight this battle with limited resources. Our Nurses have gone above and beyond and we are asking our employer to do the same.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family’s of our coworkers who have lost their courageous battle.

Kelly Indish

President of AFSCME of Local 875