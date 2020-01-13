McLaren opening freestanding emergency room in Fenton facility

(1/13/2020) - McLaren is adding a freestanding full-service emergency room to its existing clinical location on Owen Road in Fenton.

Half of the facility at 2420 Owen Road already houses physician offices, diagnostic imaging services and a laboratory.

The second phase will develop the other half into an emergency room, which is slated to open in March. McLaren says it plans to invest $12 million in the project.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to expand our high quality emergency care, especially our cardiac and stroke services to the communities of southern Genesee and northern Livingston counties,” said Chad Grant, president and CEO of McLaren Flint.

The Fenton emergency room will be similar to McLaren's freestanding emergency department in Clarkston with 22 private rooms, two resuscitation rooms, telestroke services, CT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds.

It will be staffed 24/7 with emergency room doctors and nurses. Ambulances will transport patients meeting certain criteria to the new emergency room and they will be transferred to McLaren Flint for if they require inpatient care.

Patients who require non-emergency care will have access to a scheduling system designed to limit wait times.

“With all of the growth in these areas McLaren saw the need to provide emergency care closer to home to the residents of these communities," Grand said.

McLaren will announce an grand opening date and host a community open house later this year.