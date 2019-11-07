McLaren opens freestanding emergency room in former West Branch Kmart store

(11/7/2019) - McLaren opened a new emergency medical center inside the former Kmart store in West Branch on Thursday.

The 86,000-square-foot facility on M-76 offers all the services of a hospital emergency department with 10 private patient rooms, including two trauma rooms equipped with live video conference capabilities.

McLaren created 55 jobs for the medical center, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The facility has X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, nuclear medicine and laboratory services available.

"Our focus will be on delivering excellent patient-centered, quality emergency care to the northern Michigan community,” said McLaren Regional President Clarence Sevillian. “Our freestanding emergency department has the same capabilities as hospital-based ERs but without the same wait.”

A second phase of the facility opening later this year will offer specialty services, including cardiology, orthopedics, cancer treatment, rehabilitation, therapy, neurosurgery and a 24-hour sleep center.

The emergency medical center opened Thursday morning. An open house is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.