McLaren preparing to begin rescheduling elective surgeries, treatments on hold due to coronavirus

Even as some hospitals strain under the sheer volume of coronavirus cases with which they're forced to contend, they're preparing to begin rescheduling elective surgeries and treatments put on hold amid the pandemic.

“The longer it goes, the worse their situation could become.”

Thousands upon thousands remain on borrowed time. Those who have had potentially critical or time sensitive surgeries and procedures postponed as coronavirus took hold.

“We’re all going to have to figure out how to operate in an environment that still has COVID as part of it.”

McLaren Central Michigan CEO Martin Turksy can’t say for sure – but estimates as many as 600 patients there alone have had their treatments put on hold. In general, that might include cancer patients, spinal operations and brain surgeries.

“There are a lot of people out there waiting to have their procedures done,” explains Tursky. “It just depends on what type of procedure… on our decision to bring them in.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hinted in an ABC 12 town hall Thursday evening that those treatments would resume soon. McLaren and others have been preparing to do that just as soon as they’re given the official green light, outlining their path forward in a Thursday news release.

“We’re going to make very deliberate decisions on who we bring in and what care we deliver,” says Tursky.

Grappling with that return to normalcy, Tursky tells ABC 12 they’ll have extensive precautions in place to get a handle on potential new infections.

“We put a number of different processes in place, mainly focusing on safety for our patients and any family members they have with them,” explains Tursky.

That includes creating distinct pathways for infected and non-COVID patients, ensuring masks are worn as well as testing patients ahead of time. In the meantime, Tursky, attempting to counter the apparent reluctance of some would-be patients to seek treatment, urges anyone with a serious health problem not to hesitate and go to the emergency room.

“We’ve done a lot of work to make sure that this environment is as safe as it possibly can be,” argues Tursky. “People need to understand that.”

