Millington meat producer concerned about potential supply disruption

(04/29/2020) - The coronavirus pandemic is affecting virtually all sectors of the economy and it may affect the food on your dinner table.

Several meat processing plants have closed due to significant numbers of employees falling ill. That prompted President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to protect America's food supply.

"It is a huge concern for us and our business personally," said Katie Angline who co-owns John Henry's Meats in Millington, where they raise cows, pigs, chickens and turkeys. "It may not affect us in the way it's affecting other grocery stores and other places that sell meat because of the fact that we have our own animals."

But John Henry's Meats isn't out of the woods completely.

"We may be affected if the slaughterhouses that we use to process the animals shut down," Angline said.

She said if the processors shut down, that will create a surplus of supply and a shortage of income. She hopes it doesn't come to that.

"We know that customers are depending on us," Angline said. "We have customers in the medical field. We have customers that are just trying to feed their families, and they're depending on us to be able to get them their meats."

But now for them, it's a wait and see approach.

"There's a lot of farmers out there struggling right now and that really breaks my heart," Angline said.