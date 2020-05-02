Meat shortages? MI agriculture officials urge against panic buying

Michigan entered 2020 with a near record meat supply. Fast forward to this evening: dire warnings of impending meat shortages, the president ordering plants to remain open and grocers like Kroger announcing it would limit the amount of meat that could be purchased by any one customer. Yet, state agriculture officials say those concerns are very short term - and mere speed bumps.

“When it starts getting nice out in Michigan, the first thing we’re going to do is fire up our grills.”

And yet, eyeing empty shelves, that might be easier said than done.

“We have to give our food supply chain enough time to catch up,” says Jennifer Holton of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In the last week, warning after warning of looming meat shortages has dominated the headlines, including announcements from Tyson and several of America’s largest processors, with plants crippled by COVID.

“The folks in our processing sector, they are critical workers as well,” explains Holton. “They are what keeps our food chain moving and they help keep that food on the shelves.”

In an attempt to ease fears, Michigan’s Agriculture Department has banded together with leaders in the beef and pork industries to put out a message of reassurance: the supply chain remains intact.

“We are expecting some possible speed bumps but we don’t expect any shortage,” says Holton.

“There’s no reason to panic,” argues George Quackenbush, executive director of the Michigan Beef industry Commission.

Quackenbush tells ABC 12 spotty shutdowns among the state’s processors show worker safety is a priority as plants begin to implement changes geared to prevent transmission among workers. His message: those temporary shutdowns shouldn’t translate to a different experience at the grocery store in the long-term.

“Our plants here in Michigan are operating at varying degrees of capacity,” relates Quackenbush. “Some processing plants have to slow down or some even shut down while they made changes… There’s still plenty of meat in the system.”

Part of the problem: how the supply makes its way from the farm to your cart. With orders often in place before the farmer even raises the animal, it means limited flexibility to make changes.

“It’s a moving target for sure,” explains Quackenbush. “Each plant is adjusting to the situation.”

He adds that the industry still has plenty of meat in cold storage, but cautions against so-called panic buying.

“We’re confident there’s still plenty of meat available provided we don’t see consumers go out and make rash decisions,” says Quackenbush.

