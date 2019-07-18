Mechanics warn excessive heat 'taxing every component of the car' and quick reminders

(07/18/19) - Just about anyone will tell you, if you want your car to take care of you, you have to take care of it.

That means making sure everything is good under the hood, and in the extreme heat that's even more important to remember.

"When you get into ambient temperatures that are nearing 100 degrees, it's going to be taxing every component of that car," Gary Drago said.

Gary Drago, owner of Drago's Corvettes on Dort Highway in Flint, says your cooling system should be at the top of your checklist.

"We're going to have problems with cooling systems, batteries, with starters, things of that nature, but people have to be mindful...if it's this hot for you, the car will be suffering worse than you will be," Drago said.

AAA offers some quick tips: Make sure your battery is prepared for high temperatures, keep your engine cool, keep your tires properly inflated, make sure fluids are at appropriate levels, maintain a comfortable driving environment and be prepared for a breakdown.

If your car is in good shape Drago says you shouldn't have a problem, but if you notice your temperature gauge getting hot or warning light coming on, don't ignore it!

"If you are warned that it's overheating - the biggest mistake people make is they think well 'I can just get to the next exit on the expressway or the next whatever. It's only a mile down the road.' Well that little bit of time makes the difference between life and death of an automobile," Drago said.

Even if you regularly maintain your car a breakdown is possible.

Make sure you have a well-stocked emergency kit in your car just in case.