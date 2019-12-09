Medical marijuana prices skyrocket, woman says at Flint meeting

(12/9/2019) - The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency held its last meeting of the year in Flint City Hall on Monday.

About 50 people attended a Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency meeting in Flint.

including community members, business owners and associations.

The session was an overview of some of things the agency has been working on since its last meeting. It talked about a few of the laws, such as the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act and Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act.

But many people were more interested in talking about the lack of product on their shelves and prices increasing. One business owner said her business has suffered since recreational marijuana sales became legal on Dec. 1.

Regina Momgaudas of the Bacco Farms Provisioning Center said she has a difficult time obtaining medical marijuana products for her patients amid the new recreational marijuana market.

"Once recreational kicked in last week, the supply and demand increased double," she said. "Now my vendors have less product and prices went up sky high -- and that's really difficult for provisioning centers such as mine that's only been in business for five months to be able to have any product at all and to be able to compete with the recreational."

Anyone unable to attend Monday's meeting can submit comments to:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency

Legal Section P.O. Box 30205

Lansing, MI 48909

Phone: 517-284-8584

Fax: 517-284-8598

MRA-Legal@michigan.gov

Monday's meeting was one of four the agency is required to host every year to hear complaints and seek public input on its work. Meetings in 2020 are planned for March 26 in Saginaw, June 25 in Grayling, Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo and December in Detroit.