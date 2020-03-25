Medical, recreational pot shops open for business under governor's order

(03/25/2020) -- A sigh of relief for medical marijuana patients and recreational users, as governor Whitmer has deemed marijuana businesses as essential during this time.

“These are unchartered waters. We’re very happy to see our governor list our business as an essential business,” said Shawn Zirnhelt with Light’N Up Provisioning and Microbuddery in Mt. Morris Township.

He said his patients’ health and safety are of his utmost priority during these unprecedented times.

“We stocked up on inventory to make up for any shortcomings that may be coming down the pipeline.”

Under the governor’s order, patients and rec users are not allowed to come into any marijuana business. But rest assured, the signs on the doors won’t say closed.

“So we are just curbside and delivery only.”

Convenient, right? But what about what goes on behind those closed doors before you get those flowers or edibles?

“Every half hour, we’re wiping down any hard surfaces and door handles. Beyond just keeping the places clean, we’re approaching the customer from a safe distance outside.”

So in the end, it’s a win-win for businesses and customers.

Light'N Up Provisioning and Microbuddery can be reached at 810-391-2180.

Delivery services will be available beginning Thursday, March 26.

