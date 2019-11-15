Meet Phil Hart, Flint's interim police chief

(11/15/2019) - "Man, I couldn't get a warmer response. They are delightful, they have been very welcoming," Phil Hart said.

Just one week into the job, he's grateful for the officers who make up the department he's stepped into.

One of the most noticeable things about Flint's interim police chief, he moved his office back into the main building.

"I have more access here and I want to see the actual operations day to day," he explained. "I want to talk to people when they're in the middle of it."

Hart said he plans to ease into the new leadership role, so he can see how things are currently working and what might need to change.

Hart worked for the Michigan State Police for 26 years. More recently, he served as Genesee County's Jail Administrator and then the Undersheriff in Saginaw County.

"It's different from state, county and local city police, so trying to respect those differences is part of my learning curve here too," Hart added.

But, having lived in Flint for the past 29 years, Hart said he knows as a community member what he wants to see changed.

While he knows funding is an issue, Hart's hoping to tackle quicker response times and more officers soon.

"There is going to be some time, but I think that we could look in a short turnaround and see an improvement in our services by just putting forth the effort helping in recruiting, by getting the local, the other law enforcement to work with us as far as the scheduling for when we most need someone out there. And potentially, even looking at a little bit of realignment within; but, I'm not prepared to go there yet," he explained.

He takes over for Timothy Johnson who had the title since February 2016. Johnson resigned one week ago and threw his hat in the ring to be the next Genesee County Sheriff.

Hart will continue to campaign for that Office as well, having announced his run in August. But, he said, that's not his focus right now.

"My idea is to sit down and say after so many days, like say 60 days, this should happen, 90 days and 120. And then, move on down the road," Hart said. "So that if for some reason, I do leave this position, there is framework in place for someone else to come in."

We asked newly elected Mayor Sheldon Neeley why he chose to appoint Hart.