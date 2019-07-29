Meet the artist behind a unique display of origami art in Saginaw

SAGINAW (WJRT) - (07/29/19) - An artist often has many supplies and tools to create memorable works, but not Mark DeWolf-Off. The origami expert needs only one: paper.

"I taught myself long time ago, when I was twelve and I kind of just took off from from there," the artist explains.

His minimalist talent will take your imagination on a wild ride, bringing favorite animals, flowers, food and more to life.

DeWolf-Ott's exhibit is now on display at the Saginaw Art Museum. It's called "Bent Into Shape: The Origamic Creations of Mark DeWolf-Ott."

It includes colorful spiders, lizards, strawberries, roses and even a dragon all created with thoughtful folds of paper.

"Paper is accessible to everyone. That's why I think this show has been pretty successful so far," DeWolf-Ott reflects.

He can even fold shapes smaller than a coin, "I started out with a small piece of paper, just a scrap and on a whim I said, 'well geez, I can make the larger stars and let me just see if I can make a smaller one.'"

Paper cuts don't slow him down, that's what a little super glue is for! The art truly fuels his soul, "I just get some peace and comfort from just touching the paper," he says.

DeWolf-Ott isn't selfish with his talent either, sharing it with everyone he meets.

"I have taught kindergartners and 80-year-old's... you know, just practice, just like the piano or if you're playing basketball, if you practice you'll get better at it."

DeWolf-Ott's artwork will be shown in the Saginaw Art Museum until September 28.

