Meijer, ALDI ask customers to avoid openly carrying firearms in stores

(9/10/2019) - Meijer and ALDI are joining a chorus of major retailers asking customers not to carry firearms openly in their stores.

Meijer made the announcement on Twitter Monday evening. The Grand Rapids-based company with 240 retail supercenters around the Midwest says the decision is based on helping customers and employees feel safe.

The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe. — Meijer (@meijer) September 9, 2019

ALDI also announced its decision on Twitter late Monday. The discount grocery and general merchandise retailer said its policy is designed to keep customers, employees and the community safe.

"We are asking that our customers refrain from doing so -- except for authorized law enforcement personnel," Aldi says.

At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel. — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 9, 2019

Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens also have announced similar policies over the past few weeks. The changes come after the latest round of deadly mass shootings in public places in August.