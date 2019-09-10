Meijer, ALDI ask customers to avoid openly carrying firearms in stores

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) (9/10/2019) - Meijer and ALDI are joining a chorus of major retailers asking customers not to carry firearms openly in their stores.

Meijer made the announcement on Twitter Monday evening. The Grand Rapids-based company with 240 retail supercenters around the Midwest says the decision is based on helping customers and employees feel safe.

Meijer says the safety of our customers and team members is a top priority.

ALDI also announced its decision on Twitter late Monday. The discount grocery and general merchandise retailer said its policy is designed to keep customers, employees and the community safe.

"We are asking that our customers refrain from doing so -- except for authorized law enforcement personnel," Aldi says.

Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens also have announced similar policies over the past few weeks. The changes come after the latest round of deadly mass shootings in public places in August.

 
