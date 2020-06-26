Meijer announces opening date for new Bad Axe store

(6/26/2020) - Meijer is planning to open a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Bad Axe in less than two weeks.

The Grand Rapids-based retail giant announced Friday that the store will open at 6 a.m. July 9 at the intersection of Pigeon Road and M-53 on the city's north side.

Meijer started hiring 300 workers for the store in January.

The new Meijer will feature a full line of grocery, bakery, meat, deli and garden center items. The store also has a full service pharmacy, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.

The new Bad Axe store will follow Meijer's coronavirus business hours when it opens, which are 6 a.m. to midnight seven days per week. Shoppers are asked to wear a mask while they are inside.

The store also has safety decals to encourage social distancing on the floor and plexiglass shields at checkout lanes to protect cashiers from the illness.

Team members will receive daily health screenings, temperature checks and face masks when they report for work every day to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meijer has nearly 250 supercenters in six Midwestern states.