Meijer announces policies for bottle returns, which reopen Monday

(6/11/2020) - Meijer announced new bottle return policies a few days before the retail giant will begin accepting empty beverage containers again.

Meijer's bottle return centers will reopen on Monday for the first time in nearly three months. Bottle return paused statewide on March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meijer says Michigan residents have about $65 million worth of 10-cent bottle and can refunds to redeem statewide, so the company expects high demand at bottle return facilities.

Customers will be limited to $25 in bottle returns for each visit, which amounts to 250 containers.

Meijer is asking customers to complete the following steps before bringing empty beverage containers to the store:

-- Plan on lines at bottle return facilities, so be patient, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

-- Separate bottles and cans to speed up the flow of customers.

-- Make sure all bottles and cans are completely drained of liquid and place them in clean bags or boxes.

-- Meijer will only accept beverage containers for brands that it sells.

“We know there is an abundance of beverage containers waiting to be recycled, so we’re asking all of our customers to please be patient and respectful toward each other as we deal with a volume of returnable containers that we’ve never seen before,” said Todd Weer, Meijer senior vice president of stores.