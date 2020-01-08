Meijer begins hiring 300 people for new Bad Axe supercenter

(1/8/2020) - Meijer is launching the hiring process to fill 300 positions in its new store under construction in Bad Axe.

The supercenter, which will open later this spring, is located at the intersection of Van Dyke and Pigeon roads on the north side of Bad Axe. It joins more than 245 Meijer supercenters and grocery stores in six Midwestern states.

Positions available range from clerks and cake decorators to cashiers and meat cutters. Pay is based on experience and skills.

Meijer offers team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement and flexible scheduling. The company also offers career advancement opportunities, health insurance options and 401k planning.

Anyone interested in applying should see Meijer's hiring site. Enter "Bad Axe" in the location search field and click search to find positions at the new store.

Store managers will begin screening applicants in the next few weeks and call to schedule in-person interviews.