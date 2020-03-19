Meijer closing stores overnight beginning Friday

(3/19/2020) - Meijer stores around the Midwest will be closed overnight beginning Friday.

Meijer announced plans to close its retail supercenters from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily to allow employees time to stock and sanitize. The reduced hours will be in place for the foreseeable future.

Gas station convenience stores also will be closed at the same time, but customers can buy gas using pay at the pump 24 hours a day.

Meijer is designating 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions to shop. That same hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be available for Meijer team members and essential service workers to shop.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and chief executive officer.