Meijer cutting store hours for Easter Sunday this weekend

(4/8/2020) - Meijer stores across the Midwest are reducing their hours on Easter Sunday to give employees more time to spend with family.

All of the retailer's 248 stores and gas stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday. Pay at the pump gasoline purchases will still be available 24 hours a day, however.

In-store pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Monday, Meijer stores will return to their reduced schedule of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. announced two weeks ago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior citizens and customers with chronic medical conditions are invited to shop from 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. First responders and essential workers can shop from 7 to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Meijer stores are closing overnight to allow employees more time to stock shelves and sanitize the stores during the coronavirus pandemic.