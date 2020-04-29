Meijer helps obtain $3.6 million worth of food for Michigan food banks

(4/29/2020) - Meijer is helping stock Michigan food banks by obtaining $3.6 million worth of food from its suppliers.

Officials say the food, which is being distributed to Michigan's seven regional food banks, will help food banks across the state respond to a massive increase in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for help from Michigan food banks has increased by 41% since early March. Studies show slight increases in unemployment and the state's poverty rate can make 100,000 more people without a steady source of food.

“School closures, unemployment and rising poverty related to the pandemic are disproportionally impacting people already at risk of hunger,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Meijer's first load of food products worth $1.6 million will begin arriving at food banks this week. Another load of food worth $2 million will begin arriving around May 1.

Food items include canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, hot and cold cereal and protein products, such as canned salmon, peanut butter and canned beans.

Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Michigan Food Bank Council, said the deal to provide the food came together in less than a week.

“This amazing partnership means less Michiganders will go without food during this already incredibly stressful time,” said Knight. “The need is massive, but the unwavering commitment to create food security remains steadfast.”