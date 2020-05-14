Meijer increasing store hours, but still closing overnight

(5/14/2020) - Meijer stores will be open longer beginning Friday, but still closing overnight.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer announced its stores will close at midnight every night and reopen at 6 a.m. The overnight closures provide time for Meijer employees to restock shelves and sanitize.

Meijer gas station convenience stores will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., but pay at the pump gasoline sales will continue 24 hours a day.

The time set aside for senior citizens and shoppers with chronic health conditions is doubling. Meijer stores will only allow those shoppers from 6 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays while pharmacies will open at 7 a.m.

Essential workers, including health care workers and first responders, and Meijer team members have special dedicated shopping hours from 6 to 8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

“As communities begin to re-open, it’s more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe,” said Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes.