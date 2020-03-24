Meijer not accepting bottle returns, reusable shopping bags

(3/24/2020) - Meijer won't accept bottle returns and is asking customers not to bring reusable shopping bags into its 248 retail supercenters.

The company announced a suspension of bottle return at all Michigan stores effective Tuesday. That means residents won't be able to collect their 10-cent returns at Meijer until after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Three retail and beverage trade groups recommended an end to bottle returns Monday during the pandemic. The change is meant to protect employees from being exposed to coronavirus on used containers.

Meijer also is asking customers to avoid bringing reusable shopping bags into its stores unless they are using the Shop and Scan service. The bags can carry coronavirus and expose checkout clerks to it.

COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, can live on surfaces like plastic and metal for days. Meijer is closing its stores from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily so employees can stock and sanitize more effectively.