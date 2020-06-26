Meijer not accepting cash at self-scan checkout machines due to shortage

(6/26/2020) - Anyone paying with cash at Meijer will need to visit a staffed cashier lane for a while.

The retail giant announced Friday that self-scan checkout machines at most its nearly 250 supercenters temporarily will accept card payments only. Those include credit or debit cards, Bridge Cards and gift cards.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has been dealing with a shortage of coins during the coronavirus pandemic due much lower business activity, resulting in small amounts of change moving through the economy.

Meijer will accept cash payments at staffed checkout lanes, spokesman Frank Guglielmi said. Meijer's change is temporary and they expect to accept cash in self-checkouts again when the coin shortage is over.