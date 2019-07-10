Meijer offers 15 percent discount for teachers buying school supplies

(7/10/2019) - Teachers stocking up on supplies for their classrooms this summer are eligible for a special discount from Meijer.

The retailer is offering a 15 percent discount on classroom essentials at all 245 stores in the Midwest now through Sept. 28.

“We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets on school supplies and we hope this offer will help,” said Brandon Pasch, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer.

About 94 percent of public school teachers say they spend their own money on supplies for each school year without reimbursement, according to the National Center of Education Statistics.

Meijer says that spending amounts to $500 or more for many teachers.

The company expects that more than 80,000 teachers across the Midwest will be able to take advantage of the discount.

Items eligible for the discount include:

-- Spiral notebooks.

-- Crayons.

-- Elmer’s Glue.

-- Sharpies.

-- Post-It Notes.

-- Planners.

-- Journals.

-- Memo boards.

-- Backpacks.

Teachers who want to get the discount have to show a valid school ID at the Customer Service Desk in the store before shopping, where they will receive a coupon to use at checkout.

Teachers can get coupons multiple times while the discount is valid. Coupons are only available for in-store purchases.