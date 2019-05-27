Memorial Day observed in Lapeer with monument dedication

(05/27/19) - There was a special ceremony in Lapeer Monday dedicated to the brave men and women who died for our freedom.

It is a yearly ceremony brimming with tradition, honor and respect.

"A time to remember," said Navy veteran David Fix.

Fix served with the late John McCain and was aboard the USS Forrestal in 1967 when a catastrophic fire claimed the lives of 134 U.S. sailors.

"Obviously it's a big part of my life. It was ...what I saw that day was just unspeakable," Fix said.

He's remembering the fallen in downtown Lapeer where tributes to service men and women adorn light posts.

Hundreds of people huddled together to get a glimpse of the ceremony.

Two more fallen heroes' names were etched in stone - LCPL Nicholas Miller and POI Ross Toles, III. The Lapeer County men have their names on the new War on Terror monument.

Air Force veteran Glenn Ream helps to organize the day, and has been involved for about 20 years. He says several area veterans organization helped to make it happen.

"Seeing all the people gathering for these events like this and the good Lord gave us a perfect day today," Ream said.

Sadness also comes with this day for so many veterans and military families.

Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, Kent Wilson, does his part to make sure no one is forgotten with a special POW and missing in action ceremony along with Air Force veteran David Hoffman.

"I can't sleep at night, still, when Memorial Day comes around. This means so much to me," Wilson said.

"We honor them because they're missing. Many of them are considered missing in action or war dead. So a portion of the closure they get is services like what we do today," Hoffman said.

The Lapeer High School marching band and the Young Marines also participated n the service.

There were more emotional moments later when Mayor William Sprague received a special honor in what was his last official public speaking engagement as mayor.

Sprague is stepping down to take a job in the priviate sector, effective June 1.

It's a great place to live and we owe it all to those folks who gave their lives for us," Sprague said.

