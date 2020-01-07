Memorial Healthcare in Owosso restricts visitors as flu activity increases

(1/7/2020) - Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is the latest to enact visitor restrictions due to increasing flu activity in the region.

The hospital announced immediate restrictions on Tuesday for its entire facility, including the long-term care units, until further notice. They hope to limit spread of the flu.

A growing number of confirmed flu cases in Michigan led the state Department of Health and Human Services to increase the code to "widespread" activity.

No children under age 12 will be allowed in the facility except to seek treatment regardless of whether they are suffering any flu symptoms. Children who come to visit with an adult will be asked to wait in the lobby with another adult.

Anyone with a runny nose, congestion, sore throat, cough, headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, body aches or diarrhea also is asked to avoid the hospital.

“Memorial Healthcare’s Board of Trustees, administration, medical staff, and employees take this issue very seriously,” said hospital President and CEO Brian L. Long. “I am proud to state that 99.8% of our over 1,300 employees received the flu vaccine in preparation for this year’s flu season.”