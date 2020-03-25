Memorial Healthcare increases capacity for coronavirus patients

(3/25/2020) - Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is making more preparations for coronavirus patients as the outbreak continues spreading in Mid-Michigan.

The hospital set up an alternative care site a couple weeks ago to treat other illnesses, including step throat and influenza. Now, the facility is taking even more measures.

Memorial President and CEO Brian Long said there's now a new acute respiratory care floor, which means room for 14-more in-patient beds. The hospital has also expanded its telemedicine service.

The hospital also wants to test for COVID-19.

"We hope to see within the next two days at the most in-house testing capability," Long said. "We have the equipment. It's installed. It's in place. We're simply now waiting to receive the final re-ages and necessary test median to be able to facilitate that internal."

Shiawassee County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone dealing with mild or moderate flu-like symptoms is encouraged to get tested at the alternate care site to rule out other illnesses first. Anyone with severe symptoms should visit an emergency department.