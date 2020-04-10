Memorial Healthcare prepares for potential surge in COVID-19 patients

(04/10/2020) -- Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

"We continue to work very aggressively on procurement and refinement of the necessary personal protective equipment or PPE," said Brian Long, Memorial Healthcare President and CEO.

Long said they've also been looking at ways to preserve that precious PPE.

"We've brought in some in house technology that may allow us to re-purpose some of this through things like UV technology, UV light technology to sanitize and potentially re-purpose some of this," he said.

Right now, Shiawassee County has several dozen cases of coronavirus, which is on the lower end compared to other counties. So are they prepared for patients?

"Are we prepared for any and all potentialities. No. I can't say that. We're trying to be prepared as possible for the influx that may come," Long said.

Coronavirus testing has changed dramatically in recent weeks. First, patients had to wait upwards of a week to get results. Now, results are available within one day, and soon it could just be minutes.

"The only thing we're waiting for right now from Abbott is the testing components that can specifically be used for COVID."

Among other things, the hospital continues to use its alternative care site, they've designated an acute respiratory care floor and also expanded their telemedicine services.

"It is a stressful environment as you would expect but staff are doing an incredible job. It's a very professional environment, and I think it's being done very well."