Memorial garden for sisters killed by drunk driver get new life

(6/5/2019) - Out of a terrible tragedy nearly 19 years ago, a memorial garden is getting new life to serve as a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.

This garden at Heritage High School in Saginaw Township honors Shannon and Heather Mayes, who died when a drunk driver hit them in 2000.

Sisters Shannon and Heather Mayes were killed in the fall of 2000 after they got hit by a drunk driver. A garden at Heritage High School now has a fresh look and a fresh reminder for everyone during graduation season.

Shannon, 20, was driving 14-year-old Heather home from her homecoming dance when a drunk driver crashed into them. The garden honoring their memory was in tough shape earlier this week.

"It just needed a little TLC," said Melissa Fila, who is the leadership teacher at Heritage High School.

Shannon was one of her students during her first year teaching at Heritage. Fila planned to upgrade the garden before the end of this school year.

"Shannon's friends talked about it and they decided to start a GoFundMe page and within 48 hours, we had about $3,000 to put toward this," she said.

About 20 leadership students at Heritage helped put in new flowers, bushes and angels.

"Very amazing, it's very nice," said father Ron Mayes.

He thinks of his daughters every day and is part of the group Another View of Impaired Driving, AVOID, which conducts classes on the dangers of impaired driving.

The man who hit his daughter's car served more than 17 years in prison and was released on parole last year.

"We've said this from the beginning, nothing they do to anybody is going to bring them back," Ron Mayes said. "Whatever the legal system thinks is fair, that's, that's the way -- we've moved on. He didn't do it on purpose."

As this garden grows, it will not only bring peace to those who knew the sisters but also think twice about drunken driving.

"This is something terrible," Mayes said. "We still do those victim impact panels so that other families don't have to go through what we've gone through."