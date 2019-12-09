Memorial service Monday will honor CMU sports broadcaster Don Chiodo

Central Michigan University broadcaster Don Chiodo died in a crash on Wednesday.
By  | 
Posted:

MOUNT PLEASANT (WJRT) - (12/9/19) - Mid-Michigan will be remembering the Voice of the Chippewas Monday at a memorial service.

Deputies said Don Chiodo died last week in a car accident on M-46, west of Saginaw.

He was the play-by-play broadcaster for both the Men's Basketball and Football teams at Central Michigan University.

Both teams held a moment of silence before their matchups over the weekend to honor him.

The memorial service for Chiodo will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Plachta Auditorium in Warriner Hall at CMU.

The family planned to begin receiving visitors at noon.

Attendees were asked to wear CMU attire.

Chiodo was 54 years old.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus