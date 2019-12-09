Memorial service Monday will honor CMU sports broadcaster Don Chiodo

(12/9/19) - Mid-Michigan will be remembering the Voice of the Chippewas Monday at a memorial service.

Deputies said Don Chiodo died last week in a car accident on M-46, west of Saginaw.

He was the play-by-play broadcaster for both the Men's Basketball and Football teams at Central Michigan University.

Both teams held a moment of silence before their matchups over the weekend to honor him.

The memorial service for Chiodo will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Plachta Auditorium in Warriner Hall at CMU.

The family planned to begin receiving visitors at noon.

Attendees were asked to wear CMU attire.

Chiodo was 54 years old.