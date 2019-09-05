Men ages 46 and 71 accused of sexually abusing young relative in Oxford

(9/5/2019) - A school police officer in Florida and his 71-year-old step-father from Oxford in Oakland County are accused of having sex with an underage relative.

Sean McMaster, 46, and Larry Orr are scheduled to appear in Oakland County District Court on Sept. 16 to face charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration of a child younger than 13.

If convicted, they face a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Michigan State Police served a search warrant at Orr's house in Oxford on March 9. Investigators found evidence that corroborated the victim's description of the sexual assault, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Orr was arrested on May 7 at his home and McMaster was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., where he works as an officer for the Duval County School Police Department. MacMaster was extradited to Michigan and arraigned on June 18.

Both Orr and McMaster remained in custody Thursday on $250,000 bond.