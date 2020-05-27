Meridian School District starts donation drive to assist flood survivors

(05/27/2020)- On this hot spring day-- volunteers inside Meridian Elementary are busy organizing thousands of items to handle out to those impacted by last week's massive floods.

"We took it upon ourselves to get this up and running,"said Meridian Schools superintendent, Craig Carmoney.

Meridian School district employees created a donation and distribution center. An endevaor that began to take shape as soon as water began to flood Midland County.

"We started this with a grassroots effort lead by meridian public schools. That started immediately after this disaster occured. We mobilzied our volunteers, our staff, our community volunteers to put the word out to mobilize this center," Carmoney said.

Donations can be dropped off and people can drive up-- place an order for what they need and delivered it right to their vehicle.

"We started to see a large number of donations come in and it quickly became clear that our facility out front, maning the initial was not going to be suffiecient," said Meridian Early College High School Principal, Tara Mayger.

Tara Mayger said donations have been pouring in.

"The community, both statewide, locally and nationally has resulted in this," Mayger said.

Thankfully, we're now able to hand this to the United Way and Dow, we're thankful to do that," Carmoney said.

And so are people like Dan Dionne.

'These people are amazing. God bless them all. Everthing that they do. We need for nothing now," Sanford resident Dan Dionne.