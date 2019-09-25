Metro Police join Hope Not Handcuffs program to help addicted

(9/25/2019) - The Hope Not Handcuffs program has officially launched at the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.

Chief Matthew Bade said they recently joined the Genesee County Prevention Coalition, helping them connect with the organizer of the program.

He explained partnering with them made sense because their agency has responds to a number of overdose calls in Swartz Creek and Mundy Township. So, they're eager to have the right tool to help their community.

"There's a lot of people out there that need help and this gives them an option," he said. :We can be that link to get them the help they need and they don't have to feel like they're going to be in trouble. We're the conduit to help for them."

That's how the program works.

Police agree arresting someone with an addiction will not get them the help they need.

So instead, someone struggling with any kind of addiction can show up to the police department and ask for an Angel. The Angel will respond, assess the person's needs and help find the best treatment option for them.

Aaron Rubio is the organizer here in Genesee County. He's grateful to have another department joining in their fight.

The program launched near Detroit in February 2017. It's since expanded to 9 counties; and so far, they've helped get 3,275 people into treatment.

"3,000 people it's pretty cool," Rubio said. "So I'm happy to be a part of it, you know, you go through life, you live life, you never know what you're doing. Sometimes your passions choose you, so my passion chose me. I'm happy to be a part of it, I'm honored to be a part of it and continually not only make a difference, but we're looking to make a true movement against the disease of addiction."

Rubio added Burton and Montrose police departments are expected to join in soon.

They've also recently partnered with hospitals in the area to create Hope and Healing. He said the state just awarded them a large grant to continue the program's expansion.

