Mexico considering taking legal action against gun seller for El Paso shooting

(08/04/19)-Mexico's foreign minister says the country plans to take legal action against whoever sold the gun to the man suspected of killing at least 20 people and wounding more than two dozen others in El Paso, Texas.

Marcelo Ebrard said Sunday that "it's urgent that we take corresponding actions against weapons." Ebrard has frequently cited the flood of illegal weapons from the U.S. to Mexico as a factor in Mexico's rising rate of violent crime.

Gun ownership is highly restricted in Mexico, requiring special permits, and gun shops are rare.

The average Mexican has trouble legally acquiring a handgun, much less an assault weapon.

Ebrard also called Saturday's shooting "a terrorist act" against Mexicans and urged the U.S. government to "set a clear position against hate crimes."