Michigan reports 25 coronavirus deaths -- lowest single day increase since March

Michigan now has 47,138 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, including 4551 deaths.

The state's update on Sunday afternoon shows an increase of 382 cases and 25 deaths. That is the lowest increase reported in single-day deaths since March 29.

Saturday the state reported 46,756 confirmed cases 4526 deaths. Michigan also reported 22,686 coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries on Saturday. That number is updated each Saturday. Last week, Michigan reported 15,659 recoveries.

Genesee County is reporting 1758 positive cases and 224 deaths.

Saginaw County now has 789 positive cases and 83 deaths.

And Bay County is showing 192 positive cases and 9 deaths.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 28, however, manufacturers may go back to work Monday.