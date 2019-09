(09/15/19)- 3rd graders in Michigan may have to repeat the grade next year if they struggle with reading.

It is the result of a 2016 Michigan law that kicks in beginning next Spring.

Nearly 700 of the state's third graders were held back last year.

But that number is now expected to rise.

Researchers at Michigan State University estimate that between 2,000 and 5,000 students-- may have to repeat third grade under the terms of the law.