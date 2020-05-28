Michigan COVID-19 panel seeks stories about effects of executive orders

(5/28/2020) - A Michigan Legislature committee that convened to study the state's response to coronavirus is seeking stories from residents about the effects of executive orders.

The MI COVID Story website offers a place for residents to share how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders during the pandemic have affected them personally.

State Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican from Marshall and chairman of the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, has received thousands of calls and emails from residents about how orders have changed their lives.

“This website will allow us to listen to concerned citizens across Michigan, communicate those experiences and have their backs, which is representation at work in a time of emergency,” Hall said.

The website will allow residents to categorize their stories based on essential vs. non-essential business orders, difficulties with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, interactions with state agencies, health care treatments and more.

The bipartisan Joint Select Committee already has hosted hearings on issues with Michigan's unemployment benefits system. The committee is tasked with overseeing decision-making and preparedness for the pandemic in the executive branch of state government.