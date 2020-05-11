Michigan Capitol Commission to further study gun ban

(5/11/2020) - A commission that oversees the Michigan Capitol has formed a committee to study whether to ban or restrict guns inside the building.

The State Capitol Commission voted Monday to seek input from the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The move comes after some lawmakers reported feeling intimidated by armed demonstrators protesting her orders to curb the coronavirus.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the panel can legally prohibit firearms in the Capitol. But some commission members wanted time to study the issue.

A lawyer for the panel said Legislature must change the law to regulate firearms at the Capitol.