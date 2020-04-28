Michigan DNR issuing burning permits after month-long pause due to coronavirus

(4/28/2020) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources started issuing burning permits again Tuesday after a month-long pause caused by coronavirus.

Permits will be issued based on local fire risk and weather conditions. All DNR burning permits have been denied since March 26 to promote social distancing and avoid tying up emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We still expect people to practice social distancing and use good sense to prevent the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” said Dan Laux, fire section supervisor for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division.

He said Michigan firefighters have better protocols in place to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus while battling fires.

Local fire departments and government offices issue burning permits in much of the southern Lower Peninsula. Anyone hoping to burn debris should reach out to the appropriate agency for a permit.