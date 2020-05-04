Michigan: Doctors have discretion on nonessential procedures

(5/4/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration says hospitals and physicians have “broad discretion” to decide whether to delay nonessential procedures during the pandemic.

The state issued new guidance Sunday amid pressure to let providers do more as the curve of coronavirus cases flattens.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's remain in effect but is intended to be flexible and preserve clinician judgment.

In-person contact should be limited as much as possible. But if physicians determine it is necessary, they should take steps such as asking patients to wait in their car until their appointment and requiring masks.

