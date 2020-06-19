Michigan House approves $6 million in emergency funding for Midland floods

(6/19/2020) - Midland County could get some financial help from Lansing to deal with record-breaking floods in May.

Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn of Midland says the Michigan House passed a $6 million flood relief bill with a 107 to 1 vote this week. The measure now heads to the Michigan Senate for approval.

Funding would come from the Michigan State Police Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to help with tree removal, sheltering, evacuations, chemical containment efforts, emergency protective measures and repairing real estate and personal property.

“I'm grateful to lawmakers of both parties for their support of this emergency legislation,” Glenn said.