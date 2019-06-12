Michigan House budget bars spending on Gordie Howe International Bridge

(6/12/2019) - Republicans who control the Michigan House are proposing to prohibit the state from spending money on a new bridge between Detroit and Canada, even though Canada has been fully reimbursing the state for its expenses.

The change was made by a committee Tuesday and sent to the full House.

Critics warn the move could halt work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which Canada is paying for entirely. A Republican lawmaker who helped write the transportation budget says Canada should pay Michigan for its expenses up front.

Budget plans proposed by the Republican-led Senate and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not include new restrictions against state work on the bridge.

The Canadian-financed span over the Detroit River linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit is expected to open in 2024.

