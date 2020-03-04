Michigan House passes bill banning taxpayer funding of gun buyback programs

(3/4/2020) - Taxpayer funds couldn't be spent on gun buyback programs under a Midland Republican's bill that passed the Michigan House on Wednesday.

State Rep. Annette Glenn proposed the legislation because she believes gun buybacks are not effective in removing guns from criminals or preventing crime.

“There is no research to show buyback programs reduce crime," she said. "However, there is research that shows criminals tend to steer clear of these types of programs and that gun owners use these programs to turn in broken and unwanted guns and use the money received to purchase new guns and more ammunition."

Glenn said her bill won't prevent gun owners from turning over their firearms to local police voluntarily. The legislation also wouldn't prevent nonprofit organizations from using private funding on gun buybacks.

“My plan will not prevent programs such as the takeback program in Midland, where people can drop off their guns willingly without monetary exchange," Glenn said.

She believes any monetary gun transactions should happen on the free market to determine the value of a firearm.