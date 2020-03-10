Michigan Joint Information Center activated to coordinate coronavirus information

(3/10/2020) - Michigan has activated the Joint Information Center in Lansing to coordinate communication among state agencies regarding coronavirus.

No cases of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus, have been confirmed in Michigan as of Tuesday.

The Joint Information Center allows public information officers around the state to access the latest confirmed information in one place online and share information.

“During emergencies, whether it be a natural disaster or a public health issue, the Joint Information Center is used to track important information and provide it to the public,” said Michigan State Police Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of emergency management and homeland security. “Timely and accurate communication is key to ensuring the safety of Michigan’s residents.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Lansing on Feb. 28 and the Community Health Emergency Coordination Center on Feb. 3 to coordinate the state's coronavirus response.

State emergency response operating procedures are in place to address infectious disease outbreaks or emerging illnesses, including coronavirus.